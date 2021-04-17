The Greenbrier Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,013% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

GBX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 in the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,663,000. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

