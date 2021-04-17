PPD Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,485 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,870% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 53.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 118.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PPD by 176.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 187,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.23. 2,224,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,412. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. PPD has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

