Graviocoin Reaches One Day Volume of $4,111.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $4,111.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 125.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.30 or 0.00491755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.