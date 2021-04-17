Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Rises By 49.5%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,001,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CETY stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 1,254,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,573. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

