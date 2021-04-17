Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Edap Tms posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter.

EDAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.92.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

