Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 15.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,232. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.28 and a 12 month high of $257.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

