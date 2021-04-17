Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Expands By 47.7%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $25.87.
