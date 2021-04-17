Short Interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Grows By 49.2%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 162,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HAPP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 154,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Happiness Biotech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.