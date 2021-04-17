First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,675 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

