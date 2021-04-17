State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $287,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

