First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 120 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.04.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $138.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 165.86, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

