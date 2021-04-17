Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.03.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $392.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

