State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Shares of ULTA opened at $326.32 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.