First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,005 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Duke Realty by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

