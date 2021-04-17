Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $54.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:RXN opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

