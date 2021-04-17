Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Up 2.7%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $192.00. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pao Novatek from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Pao Novatek alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $169.21.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.