Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

