Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $63.30. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3747 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.