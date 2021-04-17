Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.80. 10,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 7,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

