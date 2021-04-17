Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Smart Cannabis stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Smart Cannabis alerts:

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.