Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Smart Cannabis stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
Smart Cannabis Company Profile
