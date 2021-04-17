AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

