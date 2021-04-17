AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.