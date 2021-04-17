Morgan Stanley Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $66.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

