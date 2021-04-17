Heron Financial Group LLC Has $451,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.16. The stock had a trading volume of 861,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

