Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,202 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

TSM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.84. 9,512,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,477,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

