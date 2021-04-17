894 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.06. 1,839,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $151.37 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

