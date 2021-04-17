Heron Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 920,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.