NANJCOIN Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $135.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00724965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00087000 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033447 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

