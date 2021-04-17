Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Update

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the March 15th total of 578,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of STTK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. 1,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,118. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

