Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.88.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $223.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.