Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

