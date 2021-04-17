Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $74.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

