Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Get Stantec alerts:

NYSE STN opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stantec by 102.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.