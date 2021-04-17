RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Buys 1,998 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,066.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 900 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,075.00.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.34. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

