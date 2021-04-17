Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $762.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.