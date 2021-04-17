Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,260 Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GES opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

