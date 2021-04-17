Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $187,620.00. Insiders have sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

