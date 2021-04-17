Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,210 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

