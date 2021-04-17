5,180 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.