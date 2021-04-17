Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

