Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,480 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

