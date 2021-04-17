Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Short Interest Update

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cerebain Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 8,239,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,390,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Cerebain Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47.
Cerebain Biotech Company Profile
