Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Short Interest Update

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cerebain Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 8,239,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,390,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Cerebain Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Cerebain Biotech Company Profile

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

