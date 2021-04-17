Jarvis Network (JRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $961,267.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $961,267.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

