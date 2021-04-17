Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Increases By 125.0%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NFTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 5,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Nofire Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.65.
About Nofire Technologies
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Nofire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nofire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.