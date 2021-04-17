Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Increases By 125.0%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NFTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 5,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Nofire Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About Nofire Technologies

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

