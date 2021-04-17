Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $295.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.36.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $241.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.