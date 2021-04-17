Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $295.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $241.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.