Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

NYSE:PNR opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.