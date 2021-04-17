Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $41.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YELP. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

NYSE:YELP opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. Yelp has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

