First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

THFF stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $606.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

