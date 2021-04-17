UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First American Financial worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

FAF stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

