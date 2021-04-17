W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

