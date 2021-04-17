Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNO. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.66 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.